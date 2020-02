Chaos v britské dopravě dokládá i tohle foto z odletové haly na londýnském letišti Euston.

⚠️ Congestion - exit only ⚠️



Throughout the afternoon and to ensure you remain safe, we have an intermittent ‘exit only’ system in place.



As soon as we have space in the station and on trains we will reopen.



⚠️ Note: there are restricted services this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ojkY7kYJmE